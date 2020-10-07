IPL 2020:- Age is just a number! MS Dhoni’s sensational catch against Kolkata Knight Riders.[ Watch]

MS Dhoni once again proved that he is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world as he pulled off a sensational catch with just one glove in his side. Opting to bat first in Abu Dhabi, KKR managed to post 168 runs on the board after a top-order collapse.

Rahul Tripathi, who was sent out to open the innings ahead of Sunil Narine, finished as the top-scorer for his side with a brilliant 81 off 51 balls. However, no other batsmen managed to stage a fightback against CSK bowlers, who produced a stellar combined effort to bundle them out on 167. Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets in the 20th over to finish with the best figures of 3/37 for CSK in his 4 overs. KKR tail-ender Shivam Mavi became Bravo’s third scalp of the nigh after Dhoni took an exceptional grab behind the wickets. Anticipating a quick single from Mavi on the 5th delivery of the 20th over, Dhoni had removed his gloves. However, instead of a run-out opportunity, he was offered a catch which was difficult to pull off with one glove. Mavi edged an outside off delivery from Bravo as the ball flew towards the right of Dhoni. The CSK wicket-keeper juggled it in the first attempt before showing great athleticism to run towards his right and complete a sensational diving catch. At 39, Dhoni continues to prove age is just a number with his brilliant skills.