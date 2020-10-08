“China’s Going To Pay A Big Price For Spreading COVID-19” ; US President Slams On China For Covering Up The Virus

Washington: US President Donald Trump has cautioned that China will have to pay a big price for the spread of coronavirus globally.

After he returned to the White House from a military hospital where he was treated for COVID 19, Trump posted a video on Twitter that accused China of the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The deadly coronavirus formed from the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and spread across the world, killing 1,054,674 and infecting 36,077,017. The US is the worst-hit nation with 211,793 deaths and 7,549,429 infections.

“It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault. And China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country. China is going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to the world. This was China’s fault. Just remember that,” Trump said in the video message.

Though the president did not give the details of the criteria, in recent months the Trump administration has initiated several actions against China, including imposing visa restrictions on the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for treatment, while the First Lady remained at White House. After four days, Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday.