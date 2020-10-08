How Lalu Prasad Yadav Accessing Mobile Phones For Bihar-Polls From The Prison?

New Delhi: Detained RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is canvassing potential RJD candidates ahead of Bihar assembly elections. The former Bihar Chief Minister was shifted to Director’s Bungalow of RIMS on August 5. The former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said it is sad that a criminal who has been jailed, is being given a free hand by the state government.

“Mockery has been made of the law and order,” Das told. Lalu’s subordinate has disclosed that the former CM is determining the candidate list and he said that only people who are coming to the Director’s Bungalow are guaranteed a ticket. Lalu has attained the distinction of becoming the ‘longest admitted patient’ to RIMS in Ranchi. The development pitches questions on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as it is happening with the JMM-Congress government. As per the reports, Lalu is also in touch with the top officials of the Congress. However, it remains puzzling that how is the jailed leader accessing mobile phones.

Earlier, barring family members, many party leaders used to meet Lalu openly proving that Lalu still calls the shots. After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury Lalu was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail. However, after his health condition deteriorated, the 72-year-old leader was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018.

Lalu is receiving as many as 5000 CVs per day of potential candidates for the upcoming Bihar polls. The RJD on Wednesday released its first list of 42 candidates. As per the agreement, the RJD will contest 144 seats, while the Congress party will fight on 70 seats followed by the Left with 29 seats.