“10 Modi made crises that devastated our nation.”; Congress slammed Modi Govt through a Twitter video. [Watch]

The Congress slammed the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by focussing 10 Modi made crisis during the coronavirus pandemic, including the lockdown and the three farm laws, which the opposition party said could have been avoided. “10 Modi made crises that could have been avoided but have instead devastated our nation. #BJPseNaHoPayega,” the grand old party posted on Twitter along with a video.

Congress targeted the government over the migrant workers’ crisis, scams amid the pandemic, the Covid-19 relief package, passing of bills without discussion in the Rajya Sabha, allowing gross violations of human rights in Uttar Pradesh, and lying about data related to migrants, Covid-19, and jobs. The party added that the list goes on and on.

Here’s a look at some of the allegations:

1. Ill-planned 8 pm lockdown

“Ill-planned” saying that the government did not take into consideration the plight of migrants and daily-wage workers. It had also called the lockdown a “pause” and not a solution for the crisis at hand.

2. Migrant workers’ crisis

The migrants were seen saying that more than the coronavirus, hunger is hurting them and that is why they were not afraid of getting killed on the roads.

3. Scams amid a pandemic

The state was involved in a Rs 2,200 crore scam related to the purchase of Covid-19 related equipment.

4. Lied on Chinese intrusion

Ongoing border standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a row had erupted over a defense ministry statement on August 4 that acknowledged that the Chinese army had transgressed into multiple areas in the sensitive sector but was taken down two days later.

5. Jumla relief package for the economy

The Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that the government launched in view of the coronavirus crisis. The lakhs of poor, hungry, and devastated migrant workers who have walked and many thousands are still walking back to their home states. This is a cruel blow dealt with those who toil every day.

6. Black farm bills that will destroy farmers, benefit crony capitalists

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were cleared in the Rajya Sabha amid a ruckus by the Opposition parties that the bills were passed without voting.

7. Gross violations of human rights in UP

The gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four “upper caste” men in UP’s Hathras district, the government has allowed gross violations of human rights in the state. This comes after the victim died last week in a Delhi hospital and her body was cremated by the UP police at 2:30 am the following day against the wishes of her family members, who were allegedly locked inside their home and were being threatened. A Congress delegation, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, met the victim’s family members and assured them of support in seeking justice for their daughter.