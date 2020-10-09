“Breaking Now” ; BJP National Vice President Attacked By Unidentified People!!!

Kerala: BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty’s car was hit by a truck in Malappuram last night, while he was on his way to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram. No injuries have been reported. “Case has been registered at Kalpakanchery Police Station. The truck driver has been arrested. An investigation is underway,” the police said.

Abudullakutty was elected as BJP’s national secretary recently. The hit is being figured out as an attack and it has learned that he was attacked by an unidentified group of people in Randathaani in Malappuram on Thursday night.He was initially targetted by six people when he had stopped his vehicle at a tea shop. Later, his vehicle was chased by another vehicle and hit by a truck. Abdullakutty escaped unhurt.

“Two vehicles who chased our car later rammed into our vehicle. However, we managed to escape from the place. Initially when we stopped at a restaurant few people abused us and then later our vehicle was targeted. I have filed a complaint,” police said.