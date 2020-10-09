IPL 2020 updates:- Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the point table beating Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 46 runs in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 185, Rajasthan were bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs. R Ashwin, who took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs, was instrumental in Delhi’s victory. Sanju Samson too can’t shine in the fourth match in a row.

DC was sent in to bat by RR skipper Steve Smith, posting a total of 184 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-scorer smashing 45 runs off 24 deliveries in an innings comprising of a boundary and five sixes. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis provided support with a knock of 39 runs off 30 deliveries, hitting four sixes. English pacer Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for three wickets. None of the RR batsmen managed to get going after being handed a target of 185 runs, with the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith dismissed cheaply. Kagiso Rabada completed three dismissals with Ravichandran Ashwin and Stoinis accounting for two wickets, as DC maintained their winning run.