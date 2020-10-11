Actress Khushbu to leave Congress and expected to join BJP on Monday!!!

Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar is expected to join BJP on Monday in what could be a significant move ahead of assembly elections in the home state Tamil Nadu next year. A senior BJP leader privy to the developments said Khushbu will meet the party’s central team in New Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan.

“Discussions are still on. It’s almost a deal, but the final modalities are still being worked out. By Monday, there will be clarity and an announcement is expected,” said the source. At the Chennai airport, the actor-politician refused to comment whether she was travelling to Delhi to join the BJP. Asked if she was still with the Congress, Khushbu said, “I do not want to talk about anything.” A cryptic tweet posted on Saturday, however, fueled the rumours. “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change… you understand the difference between right n wrong. Change is inevitable (sic),” she had tweeted. She, however, had denied rumours of joining the BJP back then.