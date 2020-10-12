North Korean dictator Kin Jong Un weeps publically and issues apology to people

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator has apologized to the people of North Korea. The Kim has publically wept and apologized to all people in the country during his public address on 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ party. This was reported by British Daily ‘The Guardian’.

The North Korean president has apologized for his failure to stand by his people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily. I am really sorry for that,” said Kim. The daily reported that Kim has removed his glasses and wiped away tears during the speech.

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives”, he said.