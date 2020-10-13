Have you ever danced while cooking your favorite evening snack [Maggie]; Watch this Maybe it’s relatable !!!

A video of a woman cooking noodles while dancing to Gangnam style at an Asian food market has gone viral with almost 9 million views. The woman was surrounded by many as she stir-fries noodles on a large flame while moving to the beat. As the song reaches the chorus she picks up the wok, by slotting her ladle into the handle of the wok, and begins to swing it around her head.

The wok circles her head nine times as she swings it vigorously, leaning back into the wide movement with the steaming hot noodles miraculously staying in the wok. At one point, the wok comes dangerously close to the ground. Her also hairband falls off her head during the performance, however, she ignores it and continues to dance. “Me making super noodles after coming home at 4 am hammered,” the video is captioned. The video has gone viral on Twitter, garnering more than 89 lakh views. Netizens wondered how many times she had to practice to perfect it.

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah ? (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020