A stunning photo titled ‘The Embrace’ won this year’s Wildlife photographer award!! See the award-winning photo here…

A stunning photograph of a Siberian tigress embracing a fir tree has won this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov’s winning photograph beat 49,000 entries from all over the world and scooped up the top prize in the prestigious contest. The image, titled ‘The Embrace’, took over 11 months to capture with hidden cameras. Judges said the photograph shows a “scene like no other” and offers hope that Siberian, or Amur, tigers are making a comeback.

Rosamond Kidman Cox, chairwoman of the judging panel, said ‘The Embrace’ offered a “unique glimpse of an intimate moment” deep in a Russian forest. “Shafts of low winter sun highlight the ancient fir tree and the coat of the huge tigress as she grips the trunk in obvious ecstasy and inhales the scent of a tiger on resin, leaving her own mark as her message,” said Ms. Cox, describing the image.“Through the unique emotive power of photography, we are reminded of the beauty of the natural world and our shared responsibility to protect it,” he added.