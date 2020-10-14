Sachin Pilot’s media manager charged in phone tapping case…

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister media manager Lokendra Singh has been charged an FIR against him accusing them of spreading “fake news” about the alleged phone tapping of MLAs during the political crisis in the state, Singh has moved the Rajasthan high court to seeking quashing of the FIR.

“We have prayed for quashing of the FIR. I say there is no offence,” the counsel representing Pilot in court. The case relates to the state police’s FIR on October 1 against Lokendra Singh, accusing them of spreading “misleading and fake news” regarding tapping of phones of MLAs sequestered at a hotel in Jaisalmer.

“Second, the FIR claims that it creates enmity between classes. Which classes? Are MLAs a class,” lawyer said. “Third, the same news (was broadcast by channels), saying that the source (of news) is central agencies…and channels are not required to disclose their sources.” “News18 National and News 18 Rajasthan both telecast the same news – one at 8 am and the second at 10 am. And Rajasthan Aaj Tak telecast it at around 3.30 pm. Now they say Rajasthan Aaj Tak telecast it on an input received from him.”