SpaceX will launch a satellite for NASA that will track rising sea level…

SpaceX will launch a satellite on November 10 that can measure rising sea levels from orbit. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will update maps of the oceans every 10 days to show the scientists how much danger is there in rising sea level.

The satellite will orbit 830 miles above Earth. The aim of the data is to help decision-makers and government better protect coasts and prepare for floods. It will take off on November 10 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which will blast off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The chief at the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, said: “Measurements of global and regional sea level have become a valuable tool for decision makers to assess one of the most compelling impacts of climate change and how to prepare for flooding of coastal areas”.