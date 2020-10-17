“Need fresh air to breath”; 9-year-old came up with a different type of protest in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan…Watch

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old climate change activist, staged a protest outside Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking immediate action against air pollution and a change in policies from both the central and state governments.

The campaigner, who was seen holding a placard stating that six million children were dying due to air pollution each year, had also drafted a 13-point agenda to clean Delhi’s air.

She and a group of children also tried to hand over a list of demands to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 2 pm on Friday at his residence, which included a permanent ban on firecrackers, cycling lanes on every street, compulsory planting of 10 saplings by each student and stopping the setting up of new industries and brick kilns in Delhi-NCR. “Cleaner transport means a safer future for children. Transform transport. Mark lanes in residential colonies and all roads in Delhi to encourage safe travel by bicycles,” said the agenda, while listing “more green spaces” as the second demand. Kangujam also said that deforestation needed to be stopped, efforts were required to revive the Aravali range, while a law was needed to control carbon emissions.

Kangujam said, “It’s about time we wake up and take action against the high levels of pollution. Millions of children are at risk and the next generation will be even more vulnerable.”

As she was unable to meet Kejriwal, she now plans to hand over the 13-point “solution to air pollution” to him in person on Sunday. She had addressed the United Nations Climate Conference 2019 in Spain.