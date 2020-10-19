SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites…

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center. With Sunday’s flight, SpaceX has now launched 835 Starlinks in a rapidly-expanding global network that eventually will feature thousands of commercial broadband beacons delivering high-speed internet to any point on Earth. To reach that goal, the company plans to launch at least 120 new Starlinks every month.

Sunday’s launch marked SpaceX’s second Falcon 9 flight since October 2 when a last-second abort blocked launch of a Space Force Global Positioning System navigation satellite. That flight remains on hold while company engineers assess an apparent issue with engine turbopump machinery.

SpaceX has not provided any details about how the engines used Sunday and those used during a Starlink flight October 18 might be different from those used for the GPS mission. Sunday’s launch was the 18th Falcon 9 flight so far this year, the 95th since the rocket’s debut in 2010, the 98th counting three launches of the triple-core Falcon Heavy. The Falcon 9 has suffered two catastrophic failures, one in flight and one during pre-launch testing.