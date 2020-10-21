Mysterious!!! Take a look at some strange incidents that sparked up alien theories

Despite hoaxes, fake claims, and bizarre logic, UFO and alien theories pique the interest levels of people around the world. And when a fresh video or picture of sighting surfaces, discussions on social media turn into theories, sparking reactions from millions of netizens. A few things seem to be improbable on the internet these days. While some of these viral content is actually worth researching, most of them turn out to be hoaxes for garnering likes and shares on social media.

‘Templar’ crop circle

Crop circle, or crop formation, is nothing new for the world to know and understand. They have been appearing in the US and Europe for decades. Over the years, many have connected the phenomenon to extraterrestrials. However, there are those who firmly believe they fall within the realm of hoaxes. But this, the theory of crop circles being hoaxes took a back seat after a massive pattern appeared in a wheat field in France. A gigantic templar crop circle appeared out of nowhere on a farmer’s field in Northern France, triggering the fear and curiosity of thousands of visitors. According to reports, the huge templar sign appeared on July 5 in a filed in Vimy, near Lens. Needless to say, it has attracted thousands of people.

Moving White Light

An unusually shaped glowing object was caught on camera as it flew over a British town. The unidentified object, filmed by a family from their home garden in Torquay, Devon, has reportedly left UFO enthusiasts around the world stunned.

UFO-like balloon?

A video showing a balloon-like UFO in the skies above the Sendai and Murata areas in Japan went viral on social media. Television footage in the Sendai area had shown this the object suspended in the sky. The officials at the Sendai Weather Bureau called it to be an unmoving object, which had appeared in the morning. The bureau had also stated that it could be a weather monitoring device but it was not theirs.

Flashing lights in broad daylight

Viral footage that started conversations on UFOs on the internet showed mysterious flashing lights in the sky above a US city during broad daylight. The strange sight was observed by Haley Cummins when she was hosting some friends at her home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The 27-year-old managed to capture the phenomenon on camera and shared it with an online community of UFO watchers, according to a Mirror.co.uk report.

Shape-shifting, color-changing

Bizarre shapeshifting and color-changing flying objects were spotted and filmed in the sky above Glassop, Derbyshire in the month of April. The mysterious objects were caught on camera on separate occasions by two women. Interestingly, flight and satellite trackers revealed no presence over the area when the flying objects were spotted, according to reports.