9 members of a family died after eating noodles that was left in the freezer for over a year. The noodle contained fermented corn flour, which poisoned the family with ‘bongrekik’ acid.

Seven adults, died five days after eating Suantangzi. The final surviving family member who ate the soup, a died on Monday. Luckily, three children who had been served the corn noodle meal at the family occasion had refused to eat it because they didn’t like the taste. The symptoms of bongkrek poisoning typically begin to show within a few hours of eating contaminated food, and include stomach pain, sweating, general weakness, and eventual coma. Death can occur within 24 hours.

“It can cause serious damage to many human organs including the liver, kidneys, heart, and brain,” an official said. “Currently, there is no specific antidote. Once poisoned, the fatality rate can be as high as 40% to 100%”. He said that the bongkrek acid is resistant to being boiled at high temperatures. He said Bongkrek acid is a deadly toxin produced in fermented coconut. A traditional Indonesian dish called ‘tempe bongkrèk’ has been banned because it has been linked to many such deaths.