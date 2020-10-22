Rare white turtle seen on the beach; know the reason behind discoloration

Rare species have been found many times before in many parts of the world. A rare white turtle has now been found off the coast of South Carolina, a state in the southern United States. This rare sight was spotted by volunteers inspecting turtle nests on the beach. They saw a white baby turtle crawling across the sand. The discovery was made on the Facebook page of the Town of Kia Island SC.

This baby turtle is believed to have a genetic condition called Leucism. This causes the pigmentation (excess color) to decrease in animals. This is different from the condition of albinism. Leucism is a condition in which the pigment is partially lost. Skin, feathers, and scales appear white or pale.

But the pigment in the eyes does not change color. Lack of melanin is not the only cause of Leucism. It is caused by a lack of multiple objects. They have red or pink eyes and a white body. The team also shared various pictures of a white baby turtle affected by Leucism on Facebook.