What if the language is Kannada? Anyone can understand what this teacher is teaching

The main challenge for teachers and parents during this Covid period was to keep children in front of the online class. We have all seen the viral versions of many teachers who bravely faced these challenges. The video of such a teacher is now gaining attention again on social media.

This time, the subject is not a cat, but numbers. The teacher has teamed up with Krishnaleela to get these numbers in hand. The video shows a teacher teaching Kannada numerals. Teaching is not just about teaching numbers, it is about acting with lines based on Krishnalila. Even those who do not know Kannada can easily understand the teaching of number through the presentation of theh teacher from the marriage of Devaki and Vasudeva to Kaliyamardana and Kamsavadham.

????? ?????? (?????) Julkaissut Sreekumar Sreenilayam Lauantaina 17. lokakuuta 2020

The 4.32 minute long video is made in such a way that it is not boring for the children. The video also shows Kannada language numbers along with normal numbers. At the end of the video, the numbers that appear on the screen are enough to keep the children’s attention. The video, which has been shared on several social media accounts, is getting a good response.