Here’s the answer to the question “Why MI captain Rohit Sharma is not playing against CSK?’

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020, Mumbai Indians suffered a huge blow contest against Chennai Super Kings. MI captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the match, and it was allrounder Kieron Pollard who took over the captaincy duties from the MI opener. A statement from Mumbai Indians revealed that Rohit suffered a hamstring strain on his left leg during the team’s previous game against Kings XI Punjab.

“Rohit Sharma has suffered a left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over the last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” the statement said. “Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight,” it further added. After winning the toss, MI?stand-in captain Pollard elected to field against CSK in Sharjah. “We are gonna bowl first. Don’t expect the wicket to change much and hopefully, there’s some dew. We want to qualify for the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket,” Pollard said. “We have spoken about areas we need it to improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight,” he added. “Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. The only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit,” Pollard further said.