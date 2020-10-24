‘Insulted tri-colour’: BJP demands arrest of former CM for seditious remarks on national flag

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The BJP has accused that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mufti had insulted national flag.

“We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences. I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars.”, said Ravinder Raina, the President of BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit.

“We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. J-K is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in J-K and that is the national flag”, he added.

“As the government has permanently scrapped Article 370, no power on earth can restore it. No power on earth can hoist any flag other than the national flag in J-K,” he added.

Mehbooba Mufti has in a press conference has said that she would only hold the national tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.