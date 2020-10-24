Woman allegedly assaulted an on-duty traffic police constable

A woman assaulted an on-duty traffic police constable in Mumbai. The video of the incident that took place in the Kalbadevi area, has gone viral on social media platforms. The assault took place after the constable reportedly stopped her for not wearing a helmet. The woman, without wearing a mask, has alleged that the constable had abused her using vulgar language. The woman can be seen hitting and slapping the constable, telling him that he may be a policeman, he had no right to hurl expletives.

Meanwhile, another person confronted the cop while filming a video of the incident. The woman also asked another traffic cop to stop when he tried to rescue the constable who was being assaulted. Later, the cops including a lady constable arrived at the spot. However, the woman even attempted to raise the hand of the lady cop before they took her to the police station. Woman arguing with a lady cop. The victim has been identified as constable Eknath Parte and he has registered a complaint at LT Marg police station against the accused. The accused have been identified as Sadvika Tiwari (30), a resident of Masjid Bandar, and Mohiuddin Khan (26) of Bhendi Bazar. They both have been arrested.