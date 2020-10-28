A Leopard’s awesome leap over tall gate while chasing its prey…

A video shows a leopard effortlessly leaping over a tall gate while chasing its prey. The video was shared on Twitter by Nikit Surve, a Mumbai-based wildlife biologist researching human-leopard interactions. Mr Surve said he received the clip over WhatsApp and hailed it as a testament to the agility and skill of leopards.

In the black and white CCTV footage, a small animal can be seen running between the metal bars of the gate at top speed. It is not clear what animal the clip features. A leopard then appears following close at its heels and jumps over the gate in its pursuit of its prey before the video ends.

Watch the video below:

Struggle for existence. Leopard on its heels, chasing one of its favourite prey. A leopard is known to leap over 20 feet and can jump up to 10 feet into the air. Such a powerful big cat.. pic.twitter.com/tZ3rjVJTmP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 26, 2020

“Wow.. That’s a stunner,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Just see the ability of leopard for taking a perfect long jump over the gates without even stopping and analyzing the distance and height. I think that’s an easy task for a leopard,” said another.