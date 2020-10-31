‘Molested at the age of 3’: Bollywood actress reveals about ‘casting couch’

A popular Bollywood actress had revealed about the casting couch experiences that she faced in the industry. Fatima Sana Shaikh, the actress who rose to fame after her role in Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dangal’ has revealed about this.

The actress in an interview given to Pinkvilla has openly revealed about the sexism in the Bollywood industry.

Also Read: “The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working”

“I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason. But I feel that there are a lot of struggles that a lot of people are facing apart from this industry and sexism is very much relevant and it exists in every industry. I was molested when I was five years old. No! I was three years old. So you understand how deep sexism goes. It’s a battle we fight on everyday basis. Every woman, every minority fights every day. And I hope our future is better”, revealed Fatima.