“It is a trouble engine, not a double engine. Where was the double engine while bringing back the trapped workers in the lockdown?”: Lalu Prasad Yadav criticizes Prime Minister

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has came forward criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The veteran leader has criticized the “double engine” remark made by PM in Bihar.

“It is a trouble engine, not a double engine. Where was the double engine while bringing back the trapped workers in the lockdown?”, Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted.

“NDA’s double-engine government is committed to development, but ‘double-double Yuvraj’ are only concerned about protecting their respective thrones,” said prime Minister on Sunday while addressing an election rally in Chapra.

The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting scheduled to be held on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 10.