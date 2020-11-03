FIR registered against Amitabh Bachchan for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The FIR was registered after a complaint has lodged against the veteran actor in Lucknow.

The complaint was registered against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ for ‘hurting Hindu sentiment’. It is alleged that one of the questions asked during Friday’s Karamveer special episode of his game show has insulted Hindu community.

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2020

Social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni were the guests on the episode. And the question was worth Rs 6, 40,000. Amitabh Bachchan ahs asked which book and its copies had Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burnt on December 25, 1927. The options were Vishnu Purana, Bhagvad Gita, Rigved, and Manusmriti. And Manusmriti was right a answer.

Some had accused that the show was hijacked by left and liberals.