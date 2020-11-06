UGC issued guidelines for phased reopening of colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the guidelines for re-opening the colleges and universities across the country. The UGC has given approval for phased opening of higher educational institutions in the country.

As per the new guidelines, universities and colleges outside the containment zone can be opened in a phased manner after consultation with the respective State/UT Governments. The guidelines have been vetted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education.

As per the updated guidelines issued by the UGC, the colleges and universities can reopen with 50% capacity in classes. Students and staff shall also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones. Also 14 days quarantine provision for students coming from outside, no overcrowding in hostels and curb on study tours were among a slew of measures UGC issued .

“Keeping in view the uncertainties of future due to COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the functioning of universities and colleges, they may plan to reopen their campuses in a phased manner, ensuring safety, health and well-being of all students and staff. ,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) said in a statement.

“Universities and colleges may plan opening the campuses in phases…this may include administrative offices, research laboratories and libraries etc. Thereafter, students of all research programmes and post-graduate students in science and technology programmes may join as the number of such students is comparatively less and norms of physical distancing and preventive measures can be easily enforced,” the UGC guidelines said.