Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Updates: Left parties make ‘great leap’

The counting of votes for Bihar assembly election 2020 is progressing. The counting of votes for 243 seat assembly had started at 8 am at 55 counting centers in 38 districts.

As per the latest updates, the left parties which were the part of ‘Grand Alliance’ led by Rashtriya janata Dal (RJD) has made a ‘great leap’ in the state.

The three left parties -CPI, CPM and CPI (M-L) Liberation- had contested in 29 seats in the assembly election. CPI (M-L) Liberation has contested on 19 seats, and the CPI and CPM on 6 and 4 seats respectively. As per last updates, the left parties are leading in 19 seats.

CPI (M-L) Liberation is leading in 14 seats, while the CPI is in lead in 3 seats and CPM is leading in 2 seats. In 2015, CPI(ML) grabbed three seats as the other two Left parties drew blank.

The left parties are leading in Agiaon, Arrah, Arwal, Balrampur, Bibhutipur, Darauli, Daraundha, Dumraon, Ghosi, Karakat, Manjhi, Matihani, Paliganj, Tarari, Warisnagar, Ziradei, Bachhwara, and Bakhri seats.

Meanwhile, the NDA led by BJP has heading towards victory in the Bihar. BJP is going towards becoming the single largest party in the assembly. NDA is leading in 134 seats and Grand Alliance is leading in 96 seats, as per the latest updates.