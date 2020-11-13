‘Beware of taking screenshots’; New “Vanish” mode to be launched on Instagram….

Facebook has announced the launch of ‘Vanish Mode’ on Messenger and Instagram. Vanish Mode brings disappearing messages to chats on Messenger. This feature will be arriving on Instagram too as part of the integration between both apps.

Vanish Mode on Messenger when activated will make all messages sent during that time disappear. It works for text, photos, videos, GIFs, stickers and even reactions. Turning on Vanish Mode is quite easy on Messenger. You just have to swipe up in an existing chat to activate Vanish Mode. To go back to your regular chat, swipe up again.

Messenger will notify you if someone takes a screenshot of your chat in Vanish Mode. Also, only people you’re connected to on Messenger will be able to activate Vanish Mode in chats. Vanish Mode is different from the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp that was announced last week.