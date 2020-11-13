Now on we have to live along with Covid; Just pay attention to these things….

?Let’s live along with Covid. But that does not mean that Covid can live cheaply without any security just because it can come. The key is to survive safely without catching the corona virus. In addition to the SMS or soap, mask and social distinction that we have been prioritizing so far, there are some other things that we need to do.

Moreover, some new studies point to the fact that in some cases, Covid-19 can be transmitted through the air. In this case, let us examine some of the things we should avoid or what the three ‘C’s are. It would also be good to analyze in detail the circumstances that led to them.

Some of the conditions for transmission of the disease through the air:

1. When there is the presence of a patient radiating pulmonary secretions in closed and ventilated areas for more than 30 minutes to several hours.

2. Without proper ventilation, these secretions stay in the room air longer and increase the risk of infection.

3. When a person who is in a state of transmission spends more time in such places or when others come to that place after the patient is gone.

4. Prolonged contact with granules or when the granules are in the process of radiating further into the atmosphere, e.g. speaking loudly, singing, exercising etc.

5. In addition to engaging in various aerosol generating activities related to treatment.

Three ‘C’s to avoid

Considering the first four situations, one of the recommendations of the WHO is to avoid three ‘C’s. All three of these situations should be avoided while complying with ‘S M S’. These are conditions that greatly increase the risk of transmission of the disease.

Crowded Places

Close Contact

Confined and enclosed spaces

Hotels / Canteens

Strictly follow the guidelines to avoid maximum contact with restaurants / hotels / canteens.

Be careful to buy parcels instead of sitting in hotels whenever possible.

Things to look out for when traveling in vehicles

Follow Covid protocol when using public transportation.

Encourage others to follow.

Report violations to authorities.

The mask rules: