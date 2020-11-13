Obama’s Description Of “Rahul Gandhi” In His New Book Goes Viral !!!

New York ; Former US President Barack Obama’s new book ‘A Promised Land’ goes viral this week. According to a review, The book – ‘A promised Land’ is an autobiography by Barack Obama which is ‘more political than personal’. The book is a drastic self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential term and his life including his first stirring of social understanding in his teenage years.

Interestingly, former Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi has found recognition in Obama’s latest book. With related to Rahul Gandhi, Barack Obama writes in his new book ‘A Promised Land’, “Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unstructured quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was keen to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the skill or the passion to master the subject.”

The former US president has written several books in the past, including ‘Dreams from My Father’, ‘The Audacity of Hope’, and ‘Change we can Believe in’. Obama also penned about former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, stating he comes through as “having a kind of impassive integrity”.

Obama’s new book also says US President-elect Joe Biden. Obama defines the current US President-elect Biden as a decent man who “might get prickly if he thought he wasn’t offered his right a quality that might extend up when dealing with a much younger boss”.Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Obama writes that the leader reminds him of the street-smart bosses who used to head Chicago at one point in time.