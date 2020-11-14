Former India batting coach predicts future skipper of CSK by saying ” MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year”

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings endured a torrid time in IPL 2020 as they failed to reach the playoffs of the tournament for the first time ever. The three-time champions struggled for impact in the league stages and struggled with inconsistency, injuries, and lack of intent. Although MS Dhoni has said that he is ‘Definitely Not’ retiring from the IPL and will be available even for 2021, Chennai Super Kings might do some changes to their strategy in order to avoid a repeat of their debacle in 2020. There are speculations that MS Dhoni might relinquish his captaincy as well.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that MS Dhoni might not be the captain for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. “As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that.”

“So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis,” said Bangar. “Because as of now, they do not have any other option as a captain and if you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of become the captain of CSK,” he futher explained.