Colleges and universities in the state to reopen. Check out the important guidelines

The state government of Punjab has reopened the colleges and universities in the state on November 16. The state government has also issued a list of Covid-19 safety guidelines that are to be followed by all the students and the staff of the colleges. The state government has released a list of SOPs as an extension to the guidelines already issued by the Ministry of Health for the reopening of schools and colleges amid the Unlock 6 protocols.

List of SOPs for reopening colleges in Punjab