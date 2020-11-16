Colleges and universities in the state to reopen. Check out the important guidelines

The state government of Punjab has reopened the colleges and universities in the state on November 16. The state government has also issued a list of Covid-19 safety guidelines that are to be followed by all the students and the staff of the colleges. The state government has released a list of SOPs as an extension to the guidelines already issued by the Ministry of Health for the reopening of schools and colleges amid the Unlock 6 protocols.
List of SOPs for reopening colleges in Punjab
- Hybrid teaching plans would be designed with online and physical classes for systematic coverage of the syllabus.
- Colleges can extend the teaching hours with a fair rotation of teachers to ensure regular classes.
- The first batch of students to be permitted for physical classes would be from the final year and no more than
- 50 percent of the overall strength for the remaining, online mode is advised.
- Wearing masks is mandatory and no exception would be allowed.
- Students and college staff members will download and update the COVA and Arogya Setu applications.
- Taskforce to be constituted that would ensure complete and regular sanitization of the campus as prescribed every week.
- Separate entry and exit points with necessary pieces of equipment like thermal scanners, sanitizers, etc.
- Special measures to be taken to ensure proper social distancing in the canteen, common rooms, library and any such places of common gathering on the campus of the college.
- Teachers not taking physical classes to ensure a minimum of 5 hours of online classes, tests, evaluation, and other guidance.
- Sports activities where physical distancing can be maintained can be engaged.
Post Your Comments