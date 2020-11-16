DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSEducation

Colleges and universities in the state to reopen. Check out the important guidelines

Nov 16, 2020, 11:47 pm IST

The state government of Punjab has reopened the colleges and universities in the state on November 16. The state government has also issued a list of Covid-19 safety guidelines that are to be followed by all the students and the staff of the colleges. The state government has released a list of SOPs as an extension to the guidelines already issued by the Ministry of Health for the reopening of schools and colleges amid the Unlock 6 protocols.

List of SOPs for reopening colleges in Punjab

  • Hybrid teaching plans would be designed with online and physical classes for systematic coverage of the syllabus.
  • Colleges can extend the teaching hours with a fair rotation of teachers to ensure regular classes.
  • The first batch of students to be permitted for physical classes would be from the final year and no more than
  • 50 percent of the overall strength for the remaining, online mode is advised.
  • Wearing masks is mandatory and no exception would be allowed.
  • Students and college staff members will download and update the COVA and Arogya Setu applications.
  • Taskforce to be constituted that would ensure complete and regular sanitization of the campus as prescribed every week.
  • Separate entry and exit points with necessary pieces of equipment like thermal scanners, sanitizers, etc.
  • Special measures to be taken to ensure proper social distancing in the canteen, common rooms, library and any such places of common gathering on the campus of the college.
  • Teachers not taking physical classes to ensure a minimum of 5 hours of online classes, tests, evaluation, and other guidance.
  • Sports activities where physical distancing can be maintained can be engaged.

