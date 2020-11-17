Newlyweds Kajal Agarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are having best time of their lives

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are the toast of town. The couple got married days ago, and their love-soaked pictures are winning over the Internet. It looks like they are headed for their honeymoon.

They have been waking up underwater in their Maldives resort. In one of the post Kajal captioned, “I love the ocean. I’ve always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it.” In a photo, Kajal was seen hugging Gautam while observing the fish all around. In another picture, Kajal is seen waking up on the bed with Gautam by her side. She was seen in a blue silk dress in the photo. A bottle of water was seen on the bedside table. There were more seating arrangements in the resort too.

Kajal has been treating us to some wonderful postcard-worthy photos from her honeymoon and recently, she took our breaths away by sharing some surreal underwater pictures of them doing snorkeling by holding each other.