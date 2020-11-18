Italian doodle artist sets new record for world’s largest drawing….

Italian doodle artist Francesco Caporale broke the Guinness World Record for creating the largest solo drawing in the world. His drawing covers an area of 6,118.96 square feet.

According to Guinness World Record, this was achieved by FRA and Xiaomi Italia in Altomonte in Italy. The phone making brand collaborated with FRA to create the doodle dream project. The website also mentions that the record breaking artwork will be given to the municipality of Altomonte. The administration will be selling away parts of the giant artwork to support the community.

The record breaking artwork has been created using a simple black marker on a huge white sheet which has the official Mi logo as well. An artist based out of Hyderabad also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by painting the portraits of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Pulwama attack. He did this while continuously walking on the treadmill.