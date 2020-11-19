Central Government introduced medical reservations for the children of Covid warriors. Know more

The central government has introduced a new category for the children of Covid warriors in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against the Central Pool Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery(MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Surgery(BDS) seats for the academic Year 2020-21. This new category was named ‘Wards of Covid Warriors.

The selection will be made by the Medical Council Committee through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency. “This will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity,” the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. “Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of central/ states/UTs, AIIMS, and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-19-related responsibilities are all included,” he added.

