“Cinema theatres will not reopen soon in the state”: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that cinema theaters in Kerala will not be reopened immediately in the wake of Covid expansion. The decision was taken at a meeting of film organizations. The film industry also agreed with the government’s proposal to postpone the opening of theaters in view of the current situation. Earlier, the government had given permission to open theatres in compliance with the Covid protocol. But the government and film organizations have taken a stand that theaters in the state should not be opened immediately.

According to the central government’s guidelines, theaters can be opened by placing people in alternate seats. Accordingly, theaters have resumed operations in states including Tamil Nadu. However, film organizations in the state say that theaters cannot be run by allocating seats in one-off seats. They have also demanded that the government should announce an aid package in this case.