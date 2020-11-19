UAE Rejected ‘Visit Visas’ For 12 Countries Including Pakistan !!!

UAE; The United Arab Emirates temporarily discontinued the distribution of new visit visas to 12 countries, including Pakistan, until further notification, said the Pakistan Foreign Official on Wednesday. Besides Pakistan, the other countries affected by the UAE government’s decision to temporarily hold visitor visas are Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan.

As per Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the UAE’s judgment is “believed to be associated with the second wave of COVID-19”. Chaudhry said that “We have learned that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further notice for 12 countries, including Pakistan.” He added that the Pakistan government is striving for official confirmation from the UAE authorities in this reference. The Foreign Office also explained that the suspension would not affect already issued visas.

UAE airline Emirates declared the temporary break of passenger services from Pakistan till July 3 as COVID-19 cases in the South Asian country were on the pitch. The airline had restarted its services in July. In August, Kuwait’s aviation blocked commercial flights to Pakistan and 30 other countries considered ‘high risk’ because of the COVID-19 spread.

The United Arab Emirates’ judgment came just a few days after it informed the expansion of its “golden” visa system, as per which a 10-year residency is vested in the Gulf state. In a statement, UAE Vice President and the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum stated that all holders of doctorate degrees, specialized degrees in artificial intelligence, medical doctors, and computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are qualified for the golden visa.