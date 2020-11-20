Date of reopening of schools announced

The date of reopening of schools had announced. Maharashtra education department has announced the date. Schools in Maharashtra will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. “Schools in other parts of the state can be reopened from November 23 if local conditions are favourable,” said the senior official from the school education department.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday had announced the decision on schools reopening. The BMC announced that all schools in the Mumbai city will continue to remain shut until December 31. The decision was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city.

“All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rising in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd,” said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.