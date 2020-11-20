DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHHealth & FitnessLatest NewsNEWSEntertainmentLife StyleSpecialHealthVideo

If her father is the cheerleader; is this a burden to her? Watch video…

Nov 20, 2020, 02:50 pm IST

There are those who prepare a long line of discrimination in front of girls from childhood. There are those who discriminate from games to job choices. But the video of the father training his daughter in the gym has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by American basketball player Rex Chapman. The video shows a father and daughter training in the gym. The video starts with the daughter arriving at the gym trying to lift weights. The video shows the father encouraging his daughter to do her best. The daughter is looking at her father with laughter, lifting her weight in the excitement given by her father. The video also shows the girl running to her father and hugging him.

The video has already garnered over 2.6 million views. Many people share the video saying that this kind of family should lead the girls to success and that there should be a society that encourages them to do what they want and not a world of misery.

Tags
Nov 20, 2020, 02:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button