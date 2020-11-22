Date of reopening of colleges and universities announced: Guidelines issued

A state government has announced the date of reopening of colleges and universities in the state. The government has also issued the new guidelines to be followed during the reopening of higher educational institutions. Uttar Pradesh state government has announced this.

The universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh will reopen from November 23. As per the guidelines issued by the government only 50% students will be allowed to attend the classes and it will be on roster basis. All students have to wear mask, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing.

Also the universities and colleges have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand wash for students and staff. All students are required to download the Aarogya Setu App. But the students, teachers and staffers living in containment zones will not be allowed in the institutions. Students visiting common areas must wear mask. Swimming pools will continue to remain closed.