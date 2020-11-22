Two sadhus died after consuming ‘poisonous tea’ served at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh. Another one was admitted to a hospital in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Bodies of Gulab Singh and Shyam Sundar, the deceased sadhus, have been sent for postmortem. The third sadhu was identified as Ram Babu, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

A forensic team is also collecting evidence at the ashram where the two sadhus died after consuming tea. District officer Sarvagya Ram Mishra said, “We got the information that two sadhus died here at the ashram and one is in a critical condition. The SSP has done a terrestrial inspection and the bodies of the two sadhus who died have been sent for postmortem.” An investigation has been going on in the case and so far, no one has been arrested.

