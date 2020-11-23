The growth of BJP in Kerala among ‘Christian Community’, after 6 years of Modi rule: Findings by the senior journalist Mathew Samuel after conducting a survey in Kerala

Senior media reporter and activist Mathew Samuel states that BJP is gathering support among Christians in the state. His survey of Christian-majority areas in Kerala indicates a dramatic transformation in the attitude of Christians towards the BJP.

“To whom will Christians vote this time? What are the causes of that? What is the opinion about the Pinarayi government?” These were the major points he concentrated in his survey. He executed surveys in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam respectively. Matthew Samuel points out that once the BJP and its activists were considered with great hatred among Christians, now it has completely changed. He says the survey also demonstrates that anti-Muslim sentiment is on the rise among Christians.

Christians assert the reason behind this as, “Next time it will not be Ramesh Chennithala or Oommen Chandy. Any Muslim League leader from Malabar will be the Chief Minister of Kerala. If Congress comes to power, the education department will also surrender to the Muslim League. We have farming to live on, we have a business, our children are abroad, but there is an influx of people who are going to attack here and we will fight it, neither the UDF nor the LDF can fight it. ”From this, he says, it should be understood that it is not hard for Christians to vote for BJP.

“Three people were beheaded while praying at a Catholic church in France. A student killed a teacher. This is definitely being debated here. It’s a big discussion in the church here and in their WhatsApp groups. The conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is also being debated here, ”he says.

“After the Hagia Sophia mosque in Turkey was converted into a mosque, a leader of the Muslim League wrote an article in Chandrika in favor of it. We should think about it when such articles come out,” said Joseph Sir, a retired teacher and a Congress supporter in the survey. A CPM member from Kumily said, “It is true that I am a party worker, but deciding whom to vote for is like what the church and the priest say.”

Mathew Samuel says that the survey shows that neither the UDF nor the LDF can solve the issues of Christians. He says it would be unimaginable to get eight percent more votes from the Christian community than the BJP got last time. According to the survey, the LDF and the UDF have come jointly several times and the majority opinion is that it would be wrong if the BJP came along.