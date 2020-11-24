23 rare medicinal plants are on the verge of extinction and listed as ‘endangered’

National Medicinal Plants Board has said that 23 rare medicinal plants in various forests of the state are listed as ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list. An exhaustive study says that climate change and infrastructural projects are wreaking havoc on forests.

Sandalwood, wild clove, red sanders, wild Jamun, wild cinnamon, and other species are the red-listed medicinal plants. Ananth Hegde Ashisara, Chairperson, Biodiversity Board, told, “Destruction of forests for projects, damage caused while extracting forest produce, increasing demand for herbal products, smuggling of these plants and wildfire in the summer season has put these species in peril. We need to chalk out plans under the Forest Protection Act and Biodiversity Act to prevent exploitation of these species and take up conservation on a large scale”.

Also read:- “Nostalgia”; 90’s kids miss their childhood, Animated video goes viral…(Watch) !!!