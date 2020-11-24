“Amit Shah’s ‘lunch with tribals’ in Bankura was cooked at 5-star hotel” ; Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal; Striving at the critical 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ (Government at Doorsteps) project from December 1 to January 31 to preach all government-related welfare assignments for people across the state.

While addressing a massive public rally at Bankura district, the CM said, “My government has left no stone unturned to fulfill the dream and aspirations of people in Bengal. To take our good governance a step forward, today I would like to announce the ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ (Government at Doorsteps) project from December 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021.”

Talking more about the project, she stated, “Under ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ project, there will be camps/kiosks at every kiosk across the state from 11 AM from December 1 to January 31. In these camps, all welfare-related schemes/benefits will be supplied to ordinary people. The project launched days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bankura on November 5 and proclaimed TMC’s days are counted in Bengal as they are going to form the government with a two-thirds majority in the state.

Banerjee slammed at the Union Home Minister as, “A few days ago, he came here for a photo possibility. Food from a five-star hotel was carried here for his lunch at a Dalit’s house. The house was sanitized and painted for promotion. He had presented flowers and garlanded the statue of the anonymous tribal hunter and not to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Just imagine their intention. He came here only for vote bank politics.”

She compared her visit to the village with Amit shah’s saying, “Today, while entering Bankura, I went to a tribal village. I sat on a ‘charpoy’ and met them like an ordinary individual. There was no show-off. I enquired whether they are getting the benefits of all the government schemes or not. They told me that they were getting all the benefits and requested a ‘Pucca’ house. I assured them that it would be done”. The chief minister also announced compensation to the kin of victims of elephant attacks in the state. “Every year, a lot of people die due to elephant attacks in Bengal. The victim’s family members suffer a lot due to such incidents. We already have a compensation package of Rs 2.5 lakhs and a job for one family member as a home-guard in the police department,” she said.

She also declared that from next year onwards, there will be a government holiday on Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary on November 15. The upgrade of nearly 4,284 junior constables who battled the Maoists in Jangalmahal and those who have completed five years of their job was also declared. “We have also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs and a job for one family member of those who is missing and killed by the Maoists,” she added. The Chief Minister, criticized the government for not assigning any development funds, “The Centre is not giving GST but still we are doing our best for the welfare of tribal people in Jangalmahal.”

Mamatha Banerjee will attend an administrative meeting at Rabindra Bhawan in Bankura to examine the ground fact. There are 44 assembly seats (out of 294) in Jangalmahal including 12 seats in Bankura, nine in Purulia, 19 in West Midnapore, and four in Jhargram including Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Binpur, and Nayagram. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, this was Chief Minister’s first crucial visit to Jangalmahal, which saw a huge saffron heave in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read More; ‘Breaking News’; European Union calls for ceasefire,’ warns Islamic emirate’ !!!

The CM will also meet tribal leaders of Santhal and Kurmi communities in the districts to take information related to their situation apart from the administrative meetings. TMC has overlooked to embark the Maoist conflicts in Jangalmahal, the zone has stayed unfavorable to the ruling government. The TMC administrative review meetings will be crucial considering the BJP had made a significant lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in all the 12 seats.