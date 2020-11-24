CM declares public holiday on November 25

Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday across the State on November 25. This decision was taken in the view of cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make landfall on Tamil Nadu. The severe cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the State Emergency Operation Centre at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai to review the precautionary measures being taken, in view of the cyclone. Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) at Kalpakkam is bracing to face Cyclone Nivar in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone set to cross land near Chennai, the Indian Meteorological Department.

Also read: Damaging India’s sovereignty & defence ; Mobile apps banned!!!