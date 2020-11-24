‘Most popular politician’; PM Modi ruled the maximum ‘Trends’ in social media; BJP topped engagement in Aug-Oct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the highest number of trends on platforms like Twitter, Google Search, and YouTube from August to October period. “Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc) in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends,” the Check brand reported.

Modi had a consolidated brand score of 70, which is almost double that of the nearest political leader. The brand score is based on five parameters: followers (20), trends (10), sentiment (30), engagement (20), and mentions (20). Home Minister Amit Shah’s score was 36.43 followed by the late former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu at 31.89, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 27.03. “Despite (there) being almost 25 percent negative sentiment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brand value is the highest amongst 95 chosen leaders,” he added.

