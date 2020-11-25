Watch an Indian-origin New Zealand MP takes the oath in Sanskrit…

An Indian-origin Dr. Gaurav Sharma New Zealand MP took an oath in Sanskrit in the Parliament. The 33-year-old, Dr. Gaurav Sharma had won the election as a Labour Party candidate. He was originally from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.“Dr. Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest, newly elected MP in NZ Parliament took oath today, first in NZ’s indigenous Maori language, followed by India’s classical language- Sanskrit, showing deep respect for cultural traditions of both India and New Zealand,” tweeted High Commission to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi.

“To be honest I did think of that, but then there was the question of doing it in Pahari (my first language) or Punjabi. Hard to keep everyone happy. Sanskrit made sense as it pays homage to all the Indian languages (including the many I can’t speak),” Dr Gaurav Sharma wrote on Twitter. Gaurav Sharma was a doctor by profession, had won from Hamilton West.

