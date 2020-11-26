Former PM dies from Coronavirus at 84…

CAIRO — Sadiq al-Mahdi, Former Prime Minister of Sudan and leader of the country’s largest political party, died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. He was 84-year-old. His body was expected to arrive in Sudan for burial Friday morning, the National Ummah Party tweeted. It had announced al-Mahdi tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 29.

Al-Mahdi was one of the staunchest opponents of Sudan’s recent normalization of ties with Israel, which he dismissed as “an apartheid state” over its treatment of the Palestinians. He also accused President Donald Trump of being racist against Muslims and Black people.” We offer our condolences to the Sudanese people over his death,” the party said in a statement.

