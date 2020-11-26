Insulted national flag; 3 minors sent to the juvenile home

3 minors were sent to the juvenile home for allegedly insulting the national flag. A 30-year-old woman has been arrested while her minor son and two of his friends insulting the National Flag. The three boys wherein the age group of 10 to 14 years. They were arrested under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The boys wanted to hoist a flag with “Islamic symbols” to celebrate Eid. They purchased a tricolour flag instead of a regular green flag, for having those symbols printed on it. “Local police had received information that some boys had hoisted an altered tricolour on a house in Umreth town. We have arrested the woman, who is the house owner and detained her son and two of his friends for insulting the National Flag. She should have stopped the boys from hoisting the tricolour in such manner,” said Jadeja.

Also read:- Terrorist attack in Kashmir; two soldiers martyred