Govt permits elephant safari in Jaipur fort. Know more

Rajasthan state government has allowed elephant rides in Jaipur’s Amer fort and Hathi Gaon areas, after a gap of nearly eight months since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Mahouts in Rajasthan were completely dependent on elephant tourism for their livelihoods. But elephant rides were prohibited in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are happy that our business has resumed now as per the state government’s direction. It will gradually increase once foreign tourists start visiting here. We are also hoping that locals will visit the fort in large numbers maintaining COVID-19 protocols. We will follow also follow all health protocols,” Nazar Mohammad, a mahout told. “It has been just two days since the government lifted the ban on elephant rides. At present, only Indian tourists are coming here. We are now able to earn our livelihood. We are thankful to the state government,” he added.

